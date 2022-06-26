Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspects facilities on travel routes of Baltal ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar on Friday. Security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border. (ANI Photo/ Office of LG J&K Twitter)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspects facilities on travel routes of Baltal ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar on Friday. Security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border. (ANI Photo/ Office of LG J&K Twitter)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials.

Searches have been intensified to pre-empt any possible terror strike.

Searches have been intensified to pre-empt any possible terror strike.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border (IB) to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials.

The search operation was jointly carried out by police, CRPF, and BSF in the forward villages of Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts.

The annual pilgrimage begins June 30. The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

“Various intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to infiltrate from across the border to disrupt the yatra,” deputy superintendent of police (operations), Samba, GR Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj, who was leading the joint search operation, said that about 8-km area from the Suchetgarh border to Regal was combed by the joint forces with a focus on detecting any possible cross-border tunnel which might have been dug from across the border by terrorists to infiltrate.

He said the forces searched all unattended areas during the operation, which is part of the unprecedented security arrangements made for the upcoming yatra.

“We are alert to the threat and have stepped up area domination patrols, search operations, and night vigils to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the yatra,” Bhardwaj said, adding that additional checkpoints have also been set up to strengthen the border and highway grid.

