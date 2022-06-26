Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials.
Searches have been intensified to pre-empt any possible terror strike.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border (IB) to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials.
The search operation was jointly carried out by police, CRPF, and BSF in the forward villages of Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts.
The annual pilgrimage begins June 30. The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.
“Various intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to infiltrate from across the border to disrupt the yatra,” deputy superintendent of police (operations), Samba, GR Bhardwaj said.
Bhardwaj, who was leading the joint search operation, said that about 8-km area from the Suchetgarh border to Regal was combed by the joint forces with a focus on detecting any possible cross-border tunnel which might have been dug from across the border by terrorists to infiltrate.
He said the forces searched all unattended areas during the operation, which is part of the unprecedented security arrangements made for the upcoming yatra.
“We are alert to the threat and have stepped up area domination patrols, search operations, and night vigils to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the yatra,” Bhardwaj said, adding that additional checkpoints have also been set up to strengthen the border and highway grid.
Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. According to the population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year. Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir.
Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials. General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.
A day after SC judgement, Gujarat police detain Teesta Setalvad
A day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind 2002 Gujarat riots and expressed the need to proceed against those “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujarat and others” whose “coalesced efforts was to crate sensation by making false revelations,” the Gujarat police on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad, and former DGP of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively.
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
