Ahead of Eid, markets abuzz with visitors in Srinagar

Despite the rains, thousands of people thronged markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr which falls on Friday or Saturday, depending on moon sighting, in J&K on Thursday. A street flooded with people in Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

The outlets, ranging from shoes, jewellery, eateries and other shops, were abuzz with people. The rush in capital Srinagar markets, including at city centre Lal Chowk and adjoining markets, was also substantial while traffic snarls were also observed in various parts of the city.

“We are happy that the people have been shopping in good numbers for the past more than a week for the upcoming Eid festival,” said Nazir Ahmad, a business man selling women’s apparels in the city centre.

The rush was also good at Goni Khan Market in Srinagar which mostly deals with women and children specific items. “For the past few days, the business has been very good. The only thing which caused some difficulty for the people as well as the traders was the rain and cold weather,” said a shop keeper at Goni Khan market.

A spokesperson of Goni Khan traders association said, “Goni Khan is Srinagar’s Chandni Chowk.We have offered reasonable rates and people are also showering us with their love.”

In Old City Srinagar, the Jamia Masjid market has witnessed some good sales for the past few days. “I have come out to shop for Eid. The Jamia market is bustling with activity. We have to buy crockery and clothes. A lot of shoppers here are women,” said Humaira Lone, a college student.

At some places the traders have offered good discounts triggering mass sales in the city. “I have come here to get clothes for my kids which I am getting at 50% discount. I was waiting for the past few days as I was looking for some discount offers,” said Hafiza, a housewife who bought two dresses for her two sons at Khayam-Munawar road.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg on Wednesday chaired a meeting of officers to review the preparedness and arrangements for the Eid-ul-Fitr, Navroz and also Navratra. Garg emphasised maintaining adequate stocks and ensuring the availability of all essential items, including LPG, petrol and diesel, across the division so that the public does not face any inconvenience during the celebrations.

He further instructed concerned authorities to conduct comprehensive market inspections to curb hoarding, overpricing and the sale of substandard goods.