Ahead of meet with Centre, farmers to hold mahapanchayats at Khanauri, Shambhu

The agitating farmers’ unions, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM non-political), have announced Kisan Mahapanchayats at the Khanauri and Shambhu protesting sites on February 12 and 13, respectively. Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year.(PTI/File)

The protesting farmers’ unions said that these mahapanchayats were being organised to mark one year of ‘Kisan Andolan 2.0’ which had started on February 13 last year. The unions said that thousands of farmers were expected to participate in the mahapanchayat at both the protest sites. Farmer leaders on Monday said that the awareness of both mahapanchayats were being raised in villages in Punjab and Haryana to ensure maximum participation of the farmers.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year. They pitched their tents there after security forces refused to allow them to march to Delhi to press for their demands, including a legal MSP guarantee for their crops.

These two mahapanchayats will be organised before the crucial meeting of the farmers with the Union government in Chandigarh on February 14.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said that these two mahapanchayats would be a show of strength by farmer unions ahead of the key meeting with the Union government.

He added that Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 63rd day today, was likely to address farmers during the Khanauri mahapanchayat.

“Dallewal has expressed desire to meet farmers. We will request him to address the farmers during the mahapanchayat at Khanauri as then only he would be able to put forward his points during the key meeting with the Union government on February 14,” said Kotra.