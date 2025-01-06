SC hopes for resolution as Punjab persuades protesting farmers to engage with court panel

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed optimism for progress in addressing the prolonged farmers’ protest along the Punjab-Haryana border after the Punjab government reported that a section of protesting farmers has agreed to meet the chairman of the court-appointed panel for talks. Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

The farmers, led by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who has been on a hunger strike for 41 days, have been camping along the border since February 2024, demanding systemic agricultural reforms and legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“We hope better sense prevails...talks take a good shape,” remarked a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh after the Punjab government informed the bench about the breakthrough.

The bench expressed hope for positive outcomes following a statement from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented the Punjab government. Sibal informed the court that some protesters have agreed to meet justice Nawab Singh, the chairman of the committee, for discussions.

“We have somehow managed to persuade some protesters...Some of the encroachers and protesters are meeting justice Nawab Singh today at 3 pm. We are hopeful there would be a breakthrough. Please, give us some time,” Sibal submitted.

Accepting this submission, the bench adjourned the hearing to January 10.

To be sure, the Punjab government has consistently informed the apex court that the protesters have been unwilling to engage with the court-appointed panel unless the Union government provides an assurance or makes a formal statement addressing their demands. Against this backdrop, it will be keenly watched which section of the protesters meet justice Singh and what outcomes emerge from the discussions.

The protest, ongoing for nearly a year, escalated with the hunger strike of Dallewal, who has been fasting for 41 days to press for the farmers’ demands. The Supreme Court had previously reprimanded the Punjab government for its failure to hospitalise Dallewal despite deteriorating health and medical advice.

In a December 2 hearing, the court warned Punjab’s administration against creating an impression that it sought to undermine Dallewal’s protest or break his fast. It also warned the state’s chief secretary and director general of police (DGP), threatening contempt action over ineffective handling of Dallewal’s hospitalisation and the prolonged blockade at the border points.

During the brief hearing on Monday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Union and Haryana governments, informed the bench that the report of the Supreme Court-appointed five-member committee is ready and likely to be submitted by the next hearing.

The court had previously also questioned the Union government’s reluctance to engage with protesting farmers. “Why can’t your client make a statement that you would address their genuine grievances?” the justice Kant-led bench had asked Mehta during the January 2 hearing, emphasising the need for dialogue to defuse tensions.

Formed in September 2024, the committee, headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge justice Nawab Singh, was tasked with addressing farmers’ demands. It has engaged with multiple stakeholders, including representatives from agriculture and horticulture departments, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), and NITI Aayog.

As reported by Hindustan Times on November 23, the committee is examining critical issues, including legal sanctity for MSP, direct income support and sustainable agricultural practices.

It was on December 20 that the court directed the state to take urgent steps to hospitalise Dallewal noting his precarious health condition and his stern stance of not ending his resolve to end the fast till the issues of farmers are resolved. During proceedings on December 18 and 20, the court warned that if any harm came to Dallewal, the blame would lie entirely upon the state machinery.

Dallewal has been sitting on fast since November 26 in a bid to highlight the diverse needs of farmers seeking legal guarantee for MSP, debt relief and other agrarian reforms.

The matter had reached the top court in an appeal filed by the Haryana government against an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court to lift the blockade at Shambhu border. This was done to prevent the farmers intending to march to Parliament to highlight their demands.

The farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. Their protests have caused significant disruptions in Punjab and Haryana, prompting the apex court’s intervention and mediation efforts. However, despite the formation of the committee by the court, the deadlock has persisted, with farmers remaining firm on their demands for reforms and legal guarantees.

In earlier hearings, the court criticised both the Union and Punjab governments for their approach to resolving the farmers’ issues. On December 28, the bench described Punjab’s failure to hospitalise Dallewal as not just a “failure of law-and-order machinery” but an “abetment to suicide.” While reiterating that the farmers’ right to protest is constitutionally protected, the court asserted that it must be balanced with public order and safety.

The court, during previous hearings, has also cautioned against irresponsible statements by farmer leaders. “The so-called farmer leaders are making statements so that there is no resolution. We doubt the bona fides of such leaders who do not bother about Mr. Dallewal’s health and life,” the bench had remarked.