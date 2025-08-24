AI-morphed Golden Temple video: Maharashtra police register FIR

The cyber crime wing of the Maharashtra Police has registered a case against unknown persons for hurting sentiments of Sikhs with an AI-generated morphed video of the Golden Temple, showing the shrine collapsing and drifting away in water. The AI-generated morphed video of the Golden Temple showed the shrine collapsing and drifting away in water. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

This is the second FIR in the past five days in this case after another by the Amritsar police commissionerate, shared Jaspal Singh Sidhu, head of the Maharashtra Sikh Society Coordination Committee, affiliated to Damdami Taksal.

In response to a complaint registered by local Sikh leaders, the Mumbai police lodged an FIR under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, and initiated proceedings.

Sidhu also demanded action against the AI-generated fake videos circulating on social media showing Bollywood celebrities partaking in langar inside the Golden Temple. He stated that such content, shared under the guise of “creative material” was a direct mockery and insult of seva, langar’s sanctity and Sikh traditions.