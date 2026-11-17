The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday will take up a clutch of petitions challenging the Punjab Civil Service (executive) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The advertisement for PCS & Allied Services was put out by PPSC on January 3, 2025, for 322 posts. (HT)

The petitions demand handing over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the mains exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and changes in various conditions by the PPSC. The petitions also seek that the exam’s entire record be sealed and summoned.

The advertisement for PCS & Allied Services was put out by PPSC on January 3, 2025, for 322 posts.

Soon after the mains results were declared on November 4, allegations surfaced that 26 clusters of three or more consecutive roll numbers appeared on the selection list. These clusters accounted for 86 shortlisted candidates, suggesting that groups of candidates seated in the same examination room were selected together.

The petitions allege that the results were declared without a category-wise breakdown. Furthermore, candidates were assigned different roll and registration numbers for the preliminary and mains examinations. This made it impossible for aspirants to cross-check the two lists or determine the proportion of candidates selected from each category.

It has been further alleged that several amendments were made during the mid-process regarding age limits and Punjabi language qualification, which vitiated the entire selection exercise. Petitioners also allege that multiple admit cards were issued to the same candidate in violation of exam norms.