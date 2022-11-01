Allowances to tune of 67 lakh for Chandigarh dy resident commissioner unjustified: Principal director of audit’s report

The principal director of audit, Chandigarh, in a report has objected to “unjustified expenditure of ₹ 67 lakh on payment and allowances” made to UT deputy resident commissioner Bhartendu Shandilya, who is posted in Delhi.

The audit report had pointed out the “unjustified” expenditure in its report last year as well and till then, ₹65 lakh had been spent.

“The normal tenure of an official posted in Delhi is three years as per the central vigilance commission (CVC) guidelines, which has been exceeded,” as per the report.

The deputy resident commissioner of Chandigarh acts as a representative of the UT administration in Delhi.

The audit further stated that the deputy resident commissioner’s salary had been drawn against the post of assistant secretary of the State Transport Authority for the 2021-22 fiscal, which has been vacant for the past seven years.

“As such, the expenditure of ₹67,65,817 from January 2016 to March 2022, incurred on pay and allowances of the officer, was an irregular expenditure and needs to be justified,” as per the report.

Shandilya said, “The Chandigarh administration has appointed me, so they have to pay me a salary. The scale was equivalent to assistant secretary in STA, so it was adjusted from there only. As far as the vacant post is concerned, it has to be filled by authorities concerned.”

Another senior officer UT official said the post was not created by the Centre, but Shandilya was appointed as UT wanted its representative in Delhi.

RK Garg, a social worker, said, “Such unjustified expenditure should be regularised as per rules. As per norms, the salary or funds can be drawn and disbursed for the staff posted in that organisation only,” he said.

