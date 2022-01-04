Always been a staunch Congressman, not joining BJP or Capt, says Balbir Sidhu

Rubbishing claims on social media of him joining the BJP, Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said he had been a staunch Congressman from the beginning, will always remain in the Congress and will contest the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket only.

Addressing mediapersons in Mohali, Sidhu said the rumours of him joining Captain Amarinder Singh or the BJP were all fake and were being spread by former mayor Kulwant Singh.

He said he had won three times from Mohali on a Congress ticket, so there was no question of him leaving the party.

Taking a dig at Kulwant Singh, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Sidhu said he had been trying to get a Congress ticket from Mohali, but when he failed, he joined the AAP. “He has changed three political parties now, which shows he is not loyal to any party. Now he is resorting to false propaganda to tarnish my image. But the people of Mohali constituency are my own family and are aware of the conspiracy behind this game,” he added.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, District Mohali Congress Committee president Rishav Jain and Kharar Market Committee chairman Harkesh Chand Sharma were also present.