Ambala tops Haryana in new India literacy campaign

Ambala has emerged as the top district in the state with registration of 35,028 illiterate learners under the ULLAS (understanding lifelong learning for all in society) Nav Bharat Saksharta Programme, aimed at eradicating illiteracy through learning programmes.

The candidates are expected to appear for the literacy assessment scheduled in September and those who qualify will receive literacy certificates issued by the central government. (HT Photo for representation)

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The campaign, also known as the New India Literacy Programme, is a centrally sponsored scheme launched by the Union ministry of education for 2022–2027. It aims to empower non-literate individuals aged 15 and above with functional literacy, numeracy, and essential life skills.

Under the campaign, illiterate residents are surveyed, motivated for a basic course and then appear for the literacy assessment, also called Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT).

The candidates are expected to appear for the literacy assessment scheduled in September and those who qualify will receive literacy certificates issued by the central government.

Officials said that the education department had assigned a target of registering 34,636 learners, but Ambala has already surpassed this goal by enrolling 35,028 candidates for the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} In the state, a total of 6,87,320 registrations have been done against the target of 10 lakh. Nearest rival Charkhi Dadri is just 1,412 enrollments away from the target, while 1,668 entries are pending in Kurukshetra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the state, a total of 6,87,320 registrations have been done against the target of 10 lakh. Nearest rival Charkhi Dadri is just 1,412 enrollments away from the target, while 1,668 entries are pending in Kurukshetra. {{/usCountry}}

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Karnal district is far behind the target with 18,377 registrations still pending. Highest 41,063 enrollments are pending in Nuh district, one of the country’s most backward districts.

Ambala district education officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra said that Ambala not only achieved the target well in time but also motivated 392 residents and enrolled them for the programme involving the entire education department, teachers, cluster heads, volunteers, and society at large.

“Education is not confined to schools; rather, it is the social responsibility of all to bring the light of knowledge to every illiterate citizen. The dedication, commitment, and public participation demonstrated by the Ambala team will serve as an inspiration for other districts,” he said.

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Kalra also honoured block education officer (Ambala-2) Shailja —who performed outstandingly—and 26 cluster heads who each facilitated the registration of more than 450 ‘ULLAS’ learners, presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

Recently, the Ambala education department started the programme inside Ambala Central Jail, wherein 17 educated inmates were trained to provide basic literacy education to 236 non-literate fellows.