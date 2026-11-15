Amritsar police crack down on crime, arrest nine with pistols, 4kg heroin

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks with the arrest of nine individuals, including two juveniles, and also solved a sensational attempt-to-murder and snatching case. The recovered arms and narcotics in the custody of Amritsar police. (HT)

The arrests led to the recovery of five pistols, comprising two .32-bore, one 9MM, one .30-bore and one Glock 9MM, along with nine live cartridges and 4 kg of heroin, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Apart from this police teams also impounded a Honda Activa scooter.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said five accused were arrested with two pistols and four live cartridges, and 4 kg heroin in the first operation by the Cantonment police station.

They were identified as Malkiat Singh, alias Meeta, 27, of Chawinda Kalan village in Amritsar; Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukh, 24, of Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran; Karandeep Singh, alias Kalu, 24, of Rajatal village in Amritsar; and two juveniles.

In another operation, he said police teams arrested Karandeep Singh, alias Kalu, 24, of Rajatal village in Amritsar with two .32-bore pistols and two live cartridges.

In the third operation, Gill said police teams cracked an attempt-to-murder and snatching case with the arrest of three accused and recovered one Glock 9mm pistol, along with three live cartridges.

As per information, three unidentified assailants had opened fire at complainant Inderpreet Singh, injuring him in the leg, and snatched ₹3,000, a kada and a ring before fleeing. A case was registered at the Division-A police station in this regard.

According to police, several of the arrested accused have prior criminal records with cases pertaining to robbery, snatching, NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Following the arrests, three separate cases were registered under the Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at the respective police stations.

DGP Yadav said further investigation was underway to identify other associates, trace the complete backward and forward linkages, and dismantle the wider criminal networks involved in illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling.