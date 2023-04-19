Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two booked for selling fake diamonds in Mohali

Two booked for selling fake diamonds in Mohali

Apr 19, 2023 03:10 AM IST

Police booked two individuals, identified as Ravneet Bansal and Pradeep Singh, on Monday for duping an Amritsar resident of ₹50k by selling fake diamonds

Mohali Police booked two individuals on Monday for duping an Amritsar resident of 50k by selling fake diamonds. The accused were identified as Ravneet Bansal of Sector 48, Chandigarh, and Pradeep Singh of Kaithal, Haryana.

The complainant, Amit Chopra of Amritsar, said that he connected with Bansal on social media and the letter told the victim that he was a diamond merchant. “Bansal said that he was selling diamonds at a cheaper rate as he needed money. I, along with my friend Prince, a jeweller from Amritsar, met the accused at a restaurant in Sector 66, Mohali. They gave me two diamonds for 50,000. When Prince checked the diamonds, they were found to be fake but the accused refused to return the money”, said Chopra.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase 11 police station.

