Two booked for selling fake diamonds in Mohali

Mohali Police booked two individuals on Monday for duping an Amritsar resident of ₹50k by selling fake diamonds. The accused were identified as Ravneet Bansal of Sector 48, Chandigarh, and Pradeep Singh of Kaithal, Haryana. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at Phase 11 police station. (iStock)

The complainant, Amit Chopra of Amritsar, said that he connected with Bansal on social media and the letter told the victim that he was a diamond merchant. “Bansal said that he was selling diamonds at a cheaper rate as he needed money. I, along with my friend Prince, a jeweller from Amritsar, met the accused at a restaurant in Sector 66, Mohali. They gave me two diamonds for ₹50,000. When Prince checked the diamonds, they were found to be fake but the accused refused to return the money”, said Chopra.

