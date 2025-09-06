Amritsar temple grenade attack case: NIA arrests key accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key terror accused in the March 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack case. The accused was found to have been actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the terror attack that took place in the wee hours of March 15. (HT)

According to an official statement by the agency, Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Bhaini Bangar village, Qadian, Batala, Gurdaspur district, was nabbed from Gaya, Bihar, on Friday.

The grenade attack was carried out by two bike-borne assailants, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who were working under the directions of foreign-based handlers.

NIA investigations revealed a conspiracy by handlers having a transnational presence in Europe, USA and Canada. The handlers had provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India, the counter terror agency further found.

As per the NIA investigations, Gursidak and Vishal were involved in procurement and supply of multiple consignments of grenades as well as arms and ammunition.

A consignment of four grenades was received by Sharanjit from another arrested accused in Batala on March 1, 2025.

He, in turn, had handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal just two days before the attack, the probe found.

“Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after NIA searched the area a month ago. He was finally traced to Gaya after extensive investigation based on human and technical intelligence,” a senior NIA official said.