Anmol, a key operator of Lawrence Bishnoi’s global criminal syndicate

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu has emerged as the key operator of the global criminal syndicate, working behind the scenes managing businesses and activities of the gang. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu

With neighbouring Rajasthan as his hub, Anmol, 26, is now on the ‘most wanted’ list due to three high-profile cases including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the firing outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per the Punjab police dossier, accessed by HT, Anmol looks after the cartel of extortion and also oversees the investment of the gang’s money in businesses outside India.

“Over the past couple of years, Anmol has emerged as a key man of this gang as he was out of jail. He is looking after the cartel of extortion and would invest the gang’s money in the businesses outside India. Their cartel has assets running into thousands of crores,” claimed a senior Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) official, pleading anonymity.

The officer added that Anmol has made investments in sports clubs especially related to kabaddi and has benami real estate in India and abroad.

Anmol works closely with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar with Lawrence as their boss, he added.

Anmol is facing over 32 criminal cases related to kidnapping, extortion and murder out of which at least 20 are registered in Rajasthan alone, the police dossier added.

The AFTF officer added that Anmol was arrested in 2017 by Rajasthan police in connection with an extortion case and for firing outside the office of a businessman in Jodhpur when he was just 19 years of age. He secured bail in this case in 2019 and it was during his stay in Jodhpur jail that Anmol established contacts with criminals and his brother’s accomplices.

As Lawrence’s graph in the world of crime rose, Anmol also started developing contacts under Lawrence’s shelter, a senior police official disclosed.

The first case against Anmol was registered under the Arms Act in 2012 when he was just 15 years of age. His brother Lawrence was the main accused in the case. Police records say Anmol was arrested in the case but later was released on bail.

In the Moose Wala murder case, Punjab police have accused Anmol of providing logistical support to killers including guns.

“It was because of the rise in the clout of Anmol and his involvement in the killing of Moose Wala, Baba Siddique that NIA declared a ₹10 lakh award for his arrest in October 2024. He is also wanted in two NIA registered cases dating back to 2022, for which chargesheets have already been filed,” the officer added.

Anmol has been on the security agencies’ radar for years now with a red corner notice issued against him on December 6, 2022.

He was last seen in 2023 at a wedding in California in which noted Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann performed.

Both Aujla and Mann have clarified that they had no clue that Anmol was present at the wedding as they were there just to perform.

According to AGTF, Anmol was last seen in New York after he escaped in November 2022 via Dubai using a fake passport, which was procured using a hefty sum of money soon after Moose Wala’s murder. An FIR has been registered in the cyber cell police station in 2023.