Unidentified assailants shot dead a 42-year-old head constable here, the sixth policeman to be killed in a series of targeted attacks in Punjab this year.

Head Constable Vinod Kumar (HT photo)

Head Constable Vinod Kumar’s blood-soaked body, in uniform, was found near the Manakour bypass area by his family on Sunday night. Posted at Sujanpur in Pathankot, Kumar had recently returned from training in Phillaur.

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ADGP Praveen Kumar who visited the spot along with senior police officials said Kumar was shot in the head. An alert has been issued across Punjab, he said.

Police said they were investigating a social media claim by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), taking responsibility for the killing. The outfit had earlier taken responsibility for murders of at least two policemen.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the head constable’s death and announced an ex gratia amount of ₹1 crore, besides ₹1 crore in insurance money for the bereaved family.

Opposition parties lashed out at the AAP government over the killing and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Kumar’s family said he had no known personal disputes or enemies and had received no threats. Around 9 pm on Sunday, while returning from duty, Kumar called his brother and told him to pick him up from the bypass area. The brother said he tried contacting Kumar after reaching the bus stand, but received no response. Kumar’s family members subsequently searched for him, but in vain. After more than an hour, the family found his body near the bypass area. His bag and wallet were missing from the spot where the body was found, his family members claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} The brazen killing marks the seventh targeted attack on Punjab Police personnel this year. The incident follows the September murder of ASI Harjit Singh in Amritsar, the killing of ASI Joga Singh near Majitha in May and the February attack on the border checkpost at Adhian village in Gurdaspur district in which ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard constable Ashok Kumar were shot dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brazen killing marks the seventh targeted attack on Punjab Police personnel this year. The incident follows the September murder of ASI Harjit Singh in Amritsar, the killing of ASI Joga Singh near Majitha in May and the February attack on the border checkpost at Adhian village in Gurdaspur district in which ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard constable Ashok Kumar were shot dead. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 4, ASI Sukhchain Singh, posted in Government Railway Police (GRP) in Amritsar, survived an ambush by two motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at him while he was on his way back home after duty. The ASI suffered bullet injury to his left arm. On October 11, a 55-year-old ASI, Iqbal Singh, posted with the counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning home on his motorcycle after duty in Tarn Taran district.

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A purported CCTV footage related to the incident surfaced on social media in which Kumar was seen standing on a road. Two men, whose faces were covered, came on a motorcycle, went past him and then stopped their vehicle at some distance.

Then the pillion rider could be heard offering him a lift, after which Kumar sat in the middle of the two men on the bike. Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya said a murder case has been registered and they are examining the case from all angles, adding that different teams have been deployed to crack the case.

In a post on X, CM Mann said, “Salute to the bravery of Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty. His unwavering dedication and commitment to duty will always be remembered.”

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“In this difficult hour of grief, the Punjab government stands firmly with the martyr’s family. As a mark of respect, the government will provide an ex gratia grant of ₹1 crore, while HDFC Bank will provide an insurance amount of ₹1 crore to the family.

“Although no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a life, it is our duty to stand by the families of our martyrs. The great sacrifice made by the martyr will continue to inspire us forever,” he further said.

State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon termed the incident as deeply tragic and alarming. Dhillon said hat serious questions are being raised over the law and order situation in Punjab under the AAP government. When the state’s protectors-- police personnel - themselves are anxious about their own safety, who will guarantee the security of ordinary citizens, he asked.

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Earlier, terror outfit TTH claimed responsibility for Kumar’s killing. The claim surfaced after a poster attributed to the outfit circulated on social media, claiming the attack was carried out under ‘Operation Noor’ by its Punjab commander, identified as Singer Yar. The outfit also threatened police personnel and security forces, warning that it would target them inside their homes. The group is allegedly operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the claims.