Another suspect arrested in Nangal-based VHP leader’s murder

Ludhiana counter-intelligence (CI) wing, along with police have arrested a suspect, identified as Mukul Mishra, who is wanted in the murder case of Nangal-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Accused in police net. (HT Photo)

The shopkeeper Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Nangal Mandal, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside his shop situated on Railway Road in Nangal on the evening of April 13 this year. The assailants— one wearing a helmet, and the other having his face covered with a muffler— came on a black scooter.

The development came four months after Punjab police arrested both the assailants identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka and recovered two .32 bore Pistols and the scooter used in the crime.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that following excellent teamwork and scientific investigations, including financial trail and intelligence inputs, CI-Ludhiana shared inputs with the Ludhiana Police and jointly launched an operation spread across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir which led to the arrest of the accused Mukul Mishra, who is a resident of district Gonda in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Mukul Mishra had facilitated the payment via his bank account to procure weapons used in Bagga’s murder.

Police teams have also identified two more UP-based suspects, including the person who procured weapons, he added.

The DGP said that the arrested accused Mishra was also wanted in another case lodged against him under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Division 2 Ludhiana. Further investigations are on, and police teams are on a manhunt to nab absconders, he added.