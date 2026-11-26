The Akal Takht’s expert committee has invited the Punjab government’s seven-member coordination committee for talks at Anandpur Sahib on November 30 over the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, notified in April, after skipping earlier meetings called by the state panel.

The Akal Takht panel accused the Punjab government’s coordination committee of ignoring letters dated November 7, 14, 17, and 21, 2026, without sharing them publicly or with the media. (HT File) more less

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After an internal meeting attended by Justice Rupinder Singh Sodhi (retd), Justice Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi (retd), senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Kehar Singh, and Jagmohan Singh, coordinator Lakhvir Singh wrote to nodal officer Harjit Singh Sandhu, a PCS officer, urging the panel not to “mislead” the Sikh sangat on Akal Takht directives.

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Standoff over stay directives

In the letter, the Takht panel said it reviewed statements around the coordination committee’s November 23 meeting at Amritsar’s Circuit House, which it again skipped. It called press remarks in Amritsar by two unnamed non-committee speakers “misleading” and accused the panel of ignoring earlier objections.

Those speakers, the letter said, overlooked May 11 and June 29, 2026, Akal Takht directives staying the amendment Act pending consensus on clauses covering custodianship, saroops, and religious governance that distance the Sikh sangat from Guru Granth Sahib. It said that staying Amendment Act No. 7 of 2026 is legally distinct from the 2008 Satkar Act (Act No. 1 of 2008) on printing, so holding the amendment in abeyance would not freeze the 2008 law.

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{{^usCountry}} Nearly all sitting Punjab MLAs and cabinet ministers, the letter said, had agreed unconditionally to remove the Akal Takht’s objections out of regard for the sanctity and maryada of Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly all sitting Punjab MLAs and cabinet ministers, the letter said, had agreed unconditionally to remove the Akal Takht’s objections out of regard for the sanctity and maryada of Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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The Takht panel accused the coordination committee of ignoring letters dated November 7, 14, 17, and 21, 2026, without sharing them publicly or with the media. Regretting that the state panel treated the stay directive as disregarded for lacking stay powers, the letter said the government could have placed the directives before the cabinet, stated its position publicly, and replied in writing. Without a written reply—and amid conflicting reports over a proposed November 27 sitting—Takht members stayed away from earlier meetings.

Govt panel’s position

Formed in September 2026, the seven-member coordination committee includes former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal head Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, former high court judges Jaspal Singh and Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and law officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.

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After its November 18 and November 23 Amritsar meetings, the panel urged dialogue over confrontation and invited talks, including on November 27. It maintained that staying or amending a legislature-passed law carries legal and institutional implications beyond its mandate. While newspaper statements claimed objections were addressed according to Takht directives, the expert panel said it remained unclear whether the law is in force or held in abeyance, with repeated written queries unanswered.

The expert committee invited the coordination committee to meet at 11am on November 30 at the Baldev Singh Mahilpuri Meeting Hall, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, following Akal Takht directives. Only nominated members will be allowed to attend, and fresh copies of the May 11 and June 29 directives were enclosed.