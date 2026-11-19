The Akal Takht’s panel of experts on Wednesday skipped a consensus meeting at the District Administrative Complex called by the Punjab government’s committee regarding amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The meeting of the government panel was chaired by former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. (HT File)

The panel maintained its stand that it will not participate in any deliberations over the legislation unless the government first puts a stay on the existing Act.

The meeting of the government panel was chaired by former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. Other members of the panel—Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, Justice (retd) Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer and PPSC chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh were also present in the meeting. On behalf of Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera Wale, who is also a member of the panel, Bhupinder Singh attended the meeting.

They held discussion on the law and kept on waiting for panel formed by the highest Sikh temporal seat, which comprises Justice (retd) Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Justice (retd) Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi, senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh and Prof Jagmohan Singh.

The Takht panel has sent three letters so far to the government panel asking them to first stay the Act in compliance with the Takht’s decree, though the latter has remained silent on the matter.

Responding to media queries regarding demand of the Takht panel for stay on Act, Preet Inder Paul Singh, additional advocate general, Punjab, said, “Firstly, putting stay on the Act has several repercussions. Secondly, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the panel. It is the prerogative of the government or the Punjab assembly”.

“Ever since the Act has been implemented, no sacrilege incident has occurred. Also, the SGPC will lose the exclusive right of printing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib if stay is put on the Act”, he added.

When these questions were asked to Giani Raghbir Singh and Harnam Singh Dhumma, they maintained that the matter fell under the government’s jurisdiction.