Anxiety rising across generations: Ludhiana’s mental health expert calls for timely intervention

Marking World Mental Health Day on Friday, the department of psychiatry at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness initiative highlighting the rising prevalence of anxiety across different age groups, with experts noting that the facility handles 50 to 60 anxiety-related cases daily.

Mahajan highlighted that anxiety manifests through persistent worrying, restlessness, irritability, sleep disturbances, racing heartbeats, and breathlessness. (Shutterstock)

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Dr Navkiran Mahajan, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, said that greater societal awareness has encouraged more individuals to seek professional help instead of ignoring symptoms or suffering in silence, unlike in the past.

Dr Mahajan said anxiety affects individuals differently depending on symptom severity and type, encompassing conditions such as generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, separation anxiety disorder, specific phobias, and agoraphobia. She cautioned against attributing anxiety to a single cause, explaining that a complex interplay of psychological factors, genetics, environmental influences, and lifestyle shifts contributes to the condition.

Impact of social media and parenting

Addressing modern triggers, Mahajan noted that the growing influence of social media and intense academic and career competition significantly contribute to youth anxiety. Constant exposure to curated online lives creates unrealistic expectations and feelings of inadequacy. She advised people to distinguish between virtual portrayals and reality.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, she emphasised the impact of parenting, stating that comparing children with others severely undermines their confidence and emotional well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, she emphasised the impact of parenting, stating that comparing children with others severely undermines their confidence and emotional well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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Recognising symptoms and seeking help

Highlighting the warning signs, Mahajan highlighted that anxiety manifests through persistent worrying, restlessness, irritability, sleep disturbances, racing heartbeats, and breathlessness. While occasional stress is normal, she stressed that individuals experiencing persistent anxiety for months that disrupts their work, studies, or everyday life should seek medical attention.

Concluding that early intervention makes a distinct difference, she added that mental health professionals help manage anxiety through psychological therapy and medical guidance, complemented by healthy lifestyle routines like adequate sleep, physical exercise, and taking breaks from social media.