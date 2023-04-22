Apple to be sold by weight: Himachal horticulture minister

Apple will be sold in accordance with weight from the ensuing apple season, said horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi during his visit to the apple-growing regions of Jubbal and Kotkhai. Apple will be sold in accordance with weight from the ensuing apple season, said Himachal horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi during his visit to the apple-growing regions of Jubbal and Kotkhai. (File Photo)

During the inspection of cold stores in Gumma, Kharaapathar and Anu, the minister said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government will do everything possible for the welfare of horticulturists in the state. Negi on Saturday announced that apple boxes will be sold in the market according to weight from the ensuing apple season.

“The government is serious about implementing this rule and it will be implemented strictly,” said Negi.

He said that as per the norms of the universal carton, a maximum of 24 kg of apples would be sold per box.

The minister said that the government will also deploy the local administration to implement this rule. Local SDM and tehsildar- level officers will also be authorised to implement the rule.

He said that in this budget, the state government has decided to build eight cold stores, out of which two cold stores are to be built in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area. The minister also assured the public that cold stores will be ready within two years.