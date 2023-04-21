Poonch terror attack: Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police pay last respects to 5 soldiers

A day after Thursday attack that left five soldiers dead and one injured in Poonch, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police led by deputy GOC of the Romeo Force Brigadier JS Sidhu and ADGP Mukesh Singh on Friday paid their last respects to the soldiers. Security personnel lay a wreath near the mortal remains of five soldiers, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, on Friday. (PTI)

“To pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the five bravehearts of the Army, who laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch district on Thursday, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Rajouri with full military traditions,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

Senior army and civil administration officers were present during the solemn ceremony.

‘The bravehearts of the Army -- havaldar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh, all natives of Punjab, while lance naik Devashish Baswal, a native of Odisha, made the supreme sacrifice in a gruesome terrorist attack on Thursday. The Army and a proud nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families,” added the spokesperson.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the mortal remains of the braveheart from Odisha were airlifted to Jammu and further taken by air to Odisha.

The mortal remains of the four bravehearts from Punjab were sent via road to Bathinda, Moga, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana from Rajouri and they were expected to reach their native places by tonight.