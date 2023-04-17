Bathinda military station firing: Sole witness army jawan arrested for killing 4 soldiers

An army jawan, Desai Mohan, who till last week was the sole witness of the killing of four army personnel at Bathinda military station on April 12, has been arrested for murdering the soldiers. Security was tightened at Bathinda military station after four army personnel were found dead in their barracks near the officers’ mess on April 12. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Police sources said Mohan told the investigating team of the Bathinda police and the army authorities that he was subjected to sexual harassment and turned the gun on his colleagues to avenge the humiliation after meticulous planning.

Mohan was among the four jawans summoned for questioning by the police on Sunday.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said that during investigation, Mohan said he was facing repeated harassment.

Four soldiers — Sagar Banne, Kamlesh R, Santosh Nagaral, and Yogeshkumar J — were shot dead on April 12 as they slept in their rooms near the officers’ mess of the heavily guarded military base. Police found 19 empty shells from the crime spot.

The deceased and the accused were colleagues at the mess.

According to the first information report (FIR) at the cantonment police station on April 12, Mohan claimed he had spotted two masked men in white kurta-pyjama near the crime scene.

The case was registered on the complaint of Major Ashutosh Shukla of 80 Medium Regiment, who quoted Mohan’s information that one of the assailants was carrying an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle and the other an axe.

The FIR stated that an INSAS rifle and a magazine with 28 cartridges had gone missing from an army unit on April 9 and was likely to have been used by the suspects in the attack. The rifle and magazine were found later the same day.

A day after the crime, HT had first reported of Punjab Police picking holes in the eyewitness account.

Mohan had stated he saw two men carrying a rifle and an axe, but the autopsy of the four jawans did not reveal any sharp-edged weapon injury.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Bathinda range, SPS Parmar had stated that the jawan (Mohan) was questioned as it did not go well why one of the two assailants was carrying an axe when it was not used to attack the soldiers. “Moreover, no other person on duty spotted the movement of the men in civvies in the secured campus. The campus did not report any security breach or attempt of intrusion,” Parmar added.