Arora holds foot march in Ludhiana West

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency, Sanjeev Arora, led two padyatras on Monday evening, covering key residential and commercial areas as part of his election campaign. AAP candidate MP Arora during the foot march in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The first padyatra commenced from Pakhowal Road near SBS Nagar and passed through different areas, while the second one began at Annapurna Chowk and wrapped up on Pakhowal Road after passing through different areas. Together, both padyatras covered extensive ground within municipal wards 56 and 60.

The padyatras saw participation from prominent AAP leaders including Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal, and Gurpreet Singh Babbal. Locals lined the streets to greet Arora with garlands and cheers, reflecting growing public support ahead of the upcoming bypoll.

Arora actively engaged with the public, stepping into shops and commercial establishments to personally appeal for votes, assuring them of development and transparent governance. He also waved at people watching from rooftops, creating an electrifying atmosphere of connection and camaraderie.

Speaking to the media Arora expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters. “This padyatra is not just a political event—it is a movement of trust.