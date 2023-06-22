People from all walks of life come together for yoga in Chandigarh tricity

Around 1,000 people from all walks of life came together to observe the ninth edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) with different asanas and meditation sessions at Rock Garden, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and mayor Anup Gupta performing yoga with officials and residents at Rock Garden, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The UT administration celebrated the occasion with this year’s theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of jal shakti, was the guest of honour. Mayor Anup Gupta and UT administration officials actively participated in the programme.

The audience also witnessed the live stream of the Prime Minister’s address from the United States.

Yoga enthusiasts from the directorate of AYUSH, department of tourism, central government departments, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, and teachers, and students of government colleges joined hands with various organisations and NGOs to perform an array of yoga asanas.

The administrator emphasised the significance of yoga and urged everyone to adopt it as a way of life. The minister of jal shakti reiterated the commitment of the central government to ensure that the benefits of yoga reach every individual.

UT Police also celebrated the day at Multipurpose Hall, Police Lines, Sector 26. Praveer Ranjan, DGP, was the chief guest. Raj Kumar Singh, IGP, Deepak Purohit, DIGP, Manisha Choudhary, SSP/traffic and security, Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Ketan Bansal, SP headquarters and training and Mridul, SP (City), were also present on the occasion.

Panjab University celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at gymnasium hall.

More than 500 participants, including students, teachers and faculty members participated in the event. V-C Renu Vig inaugurated the celebrations. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s live address was streamed. Department of statistics also celebrated the day. The faculty members, research scholars, staff, students of MSc attended the event. Kshitij Mehta and Prerna gave presentations.

PGIMER yoga centre “CCRYN-collaborative centre for mind body intervention through yoga” was inaugurated on Wednesday. As many as 850 health care workers and their family celebrated the day.

Students, teachers and other faculty members at PEC marked the occasion at the centenary hall by following the instructions of a yoga instructor. PEC director Baldev Setia, Dr DR Prajapati, dean of student affairs, also practised yoga with students.

Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCC), Sector 42, celebrated yoga day under the aegis of ministry of Ayush. Around 110 students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college participated. Ram Niwas Yadav, head of department of physical education, was the convener of the event. Vikas Sharma was the yoga instructor. Additionally, NCC naval wing of PGGC, Sector 46, also marked the occasion. College principal Dr Abha Sudarshan emphasised the importance of yoga.

NSS volunteers performed yoga in their respective institutions as per the directions of the Chandigarh NSS cell. A total of 15,168 NSS volunteers, along with 7,867 other participants, performed yoga at 84 institutions running NSS units. State liaison officer Dr Nemi Chand appreciated their efforts. PU NSS department organised a three-day “Yog Utsav.”

CAs and students across the tricity under the banner of The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) observed International Yoga Day at Lake Sports Complex, Sector 1, on Wednesday. Minakshi Thakur, a national yoga coach, moderated the session. Nearly 250 CAs and students benefited from the session.

The office of the accountant general (A&E) Punjab and Chandigarh also celebrated the occasion. The office premises witnessed the participation of senior officials and personnel who actively engaged in yoga.

A yoga camp was organised by 13 Battalion CRPF at Dett/13Bn, Sector 43-C.

As many as 100 personnel participated in the occasion. Kamal Sisodia, commandant, 13 Bn, CCD, enlightened all about the importance of yoga. PS Nijjar (2-IC), Rigzen Angmo (2-IC),Kamlesh Kestwal (dy com) and Neelam Kaninwal (dy com) were also present.

IDY was celebrated at 12 Wing, Air Force Station. Yoga was practised in the “Aangan” of the houses of Vayu Yodhas and their family members. Rahul Yadav and Sagar Parikh, yoga instructors, gave an introductory talk on the importance of practising yoga.

State Bank of India marked the occasion at its local head office in Sector 17. Ajay Kumar Jha, general manager, inaugurated the event with an address to the participants, highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the significance of relieving stress.

Mohali A yoga session was organised at Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Phase 1. The event was supervised by Anjana Soni, Patanjali state executive member and general secretary, along with trained yogacharya Ravneet Kaur.

The students and faculty members of CGC Landran celebrated yoga day by taking a pledge to raise awareness about the importance of yoga while also incorporating it in their daily lives. The students and faculty members performed various yoga asanas.

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, minister Sandeep Singh and residents performing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the Parade Ground in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala urged citizens to embrace yoga to keep their body and mind healthy during an event held at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, to mark IDY.

Chautala called upon residents to take a pledge to take yoga forward by adopting it for the improvement of lifestyle and mindfulness. Minister of state for printing and stationery Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion. During the event, messages from the Prime Minister and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal were live telecasted.

Energetic Yoga Parivar celebrated IDY on Wednesday at Yavinika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula. The organisation holds yoga classes in the town park daily in which 100 people perform yoga.

The 9th IDY was celebrated at Railway Auditorium in Ambala Cantonment led by divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia. A total of 120 participants took part in the celebrations.