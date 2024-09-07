Article 370 now history, will never come back: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said Article 370 and 35-A were a thing of the past and would never come back before urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to fall prey to the “sugar coated promises” of the National Conference and the Congress. Union home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP's election manifesto ahead of the J&K assembly elections, in Jammu. (PTI)

Shah, who was in the city to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll manifesto also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allying with the National Conference and sought to know the party’s stand on Article 370.

“Their [NC’s] agenda is clear but still I would like to ask Rahul whether Congress endorsed the NC agenda of two flags and their stand on Article 370. They [NC] want to unleash a reign of terror again on which they ruled J&K for three generations,” the minister said, exuding confidence that the people will not side with “terrorism” but with “development, peace, jobs and health” which he said can only be ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the National Conference and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance for the ensuing assembly polls while BJP is contesting the elections on its own. The NC pledged to push for Article 370 and 35A in their manifesto.

Releasing the BJP’s manifesto, Shah said, “I want to urge the people to bring BJP’s government in J&K and we promise to make it one of the developed states.”

He said Jammu and Kashmir remained under the shadow of separatism and terrorism till 2014, adding, “Various state and nonstate actors de-stabilised it and all the successive regimes had adopted an appeasement policy. However, the past decade, from 2014 to 2024, will be written in golden letters. These 10 years were of peace and development, good governance and stability. The region shifted to maximum tourism from terrorism.”

He recalled the past, saying Article 370 encouraged separatists and their demands. “We have seen the time when governments bowed before separatist organisations like Hurriyat. But now Article 370 and 35-A are a thing of the past and no more part of our Constitution,” he said.

The revocation, he opined, paved the way for peace and ensured social justice to the marginalised strata of the society like women, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, OBCs, Valmikis and Gurkhas among others.

On the demand for statehood, another rallying point for the polls, Shah said, “This is being done to mislead the people. I have already said on the floor of the House that statehood will be restored after elections at an appropriate time. There is no need to demand it.”

He also addressed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s idea of resuming trans-LoC connectivity with Pakistan, saying, “Our stand is clear… talks and bomb blasts cannot go together. We are not in favour of talks till terrorism is being perpetrated from across the border. However, we will talk to our youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shah brushed off questions about a post-poll alliance, saying the BJP will form the government on its own. “I would like to tell you that dynastic parties like NC, Congress and PDP will not come to power. However, BJP will keep other options open for government formation,” he said.

Notably, the BJP has never won any assembly or Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir. This time, they are contesting fewer seats and have decided to support independent candidates and “friendly allies”.