Arya College, Guru Nanak Girls College emerge Ludhiana baseball champions

Guru Nanak Girls College (GNGC) and Arya College won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, at the 21st Senior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, from October 17 to 19.

The teams from winning colleges in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Eight teams each competed in the men’s and women’s categories. In the women’s final, Guru Nanak Girls College defeated Government College for Girls 7-1. Sonali, Ashika and Navdeep scored two runs each for the winners. In the men’s final, Arya College beat PPC Club 6-3, with Gurinder, Gurpreet, Mantek and Gulshan scoring one run each.

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In the women’s semifinals, Government College for Girls defeated Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, 7-5, while Guru Nanak Girls College beat GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, 7-2. Manpreet, Aman and Sadhana scored two runs each for Guru Nanak Girls College.

In the women’s opening matches, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, beat The Preplife Convert School, Bholapur, 10-0, with Sanchi, Gurpreet and Anamika scoring two runs each. GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, defeated Gill Baseball Club 15-3. Aarti, Shanti, Navjot and Asha scored two runs each, while Gurpreet and Divjot added one run each.

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{{^usCountry}} Government College for Girls defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Mallah, 2-0, with Jaspreet and Sandeep Pal scoring one run each. Guru Nanak Girls College edged past Khalsa Baseball Club 1-0, with Ashika scoring the winning run. In the women’s third-place match, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, beat GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, 4-3. Gurpreet, Sanchi, Rupa and Harshdeep scored one run each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government College for Girls defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Mallah, 2-0, with Jaspreet and Sandeep Pal scoring one run each. Guru Nanak Girls College edged past Khalsa Baseball Club 1-0, with Ashika scoring the winning run. In the women’s third-place match, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, beat GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, 4-3. Gurpreet, Sanchi, Rupa and Harshdeep scored one run each. {{/usCountry}}

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In the men’s semifinals, PPC Club beat SSB Club 2-0, with Sunil and Shivam scoring one run each. Arya College defeated Gill Boys 13-3. Varinder, Gulshan, Mantek and Ravjot scored two runs each, while Durgesh and Ishwinder added one run each.

In the men’s opening matches, SSB Club defeated Dashmesh Senior Secondary School 2-0, with Sachin and Narayan scoring one run each. Gill Boys beat The Preplife Convert School 7-0, with Karan, Kunal, Ashdeep and Akash scoring one run each. PPC Club defeated Nankana Sahib Senior Secondary Public School, Kohara, 12-2. Nitin, Sunil, Sourav and Anuj scored two runs each, while Shivam and Sukhwant added one run each. Arya College beat BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, 2-0, with Jatinder and Gulshan scoring one run each.

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In the men’s third-place match, SSB Club defeated Gill Boys 4-2, with Narayan, Divjot, Krishna and Adarsh scoring one run each.

Punjab School Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Punjab Baseball Association secretary Harbir Singh Gill attended the event. Gill and Aulakh jointly distributed prizes to the winning teams.