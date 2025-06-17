Assault on Col Bath: Five Punjab cops evasive, will start PO proceedings: Chandigarh Police SIT

The Chandigarh Police’s special investigation team (SIT) is mulling to start proclaimed offenders proceedings against the five Punjab Police personnel accused in the high-profile Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath assault case. Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath, met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on June 12 to express concern over the delay in action. (HT File)

Police officials, privy to the probe, said despite multiple raids over the past month, all the five accused have managed to give SIT the slip.

The officers, including four inspectors — Ronnie Singh, Harjinder Dhillon, Harry Boparai, and Shaminder Singh — have been booked under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 310 (dacoity), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117(2), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (unlawful assembly), and later, Sections 299 (outrage religious feelings) and 191 (Rioting) were added. A constable, Jai Singh, is also among the accused.

The assault allegedly occurred on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 outside an eatery in Patiala over a parking dispute when policemen in civvies attacked Colonel Bath and his son over a ‘parking dispute’.

Initially, the Patiala police registered an FIR based on the statement of the eatery owner against unidentified persons on March 15. However, after outrage, a fresh FIR was lodged based on the state of the Colonel on March 22, in which the officer accused 12 cops of assaulting him and his son.

On March 21, the Punjab Police formed a three-member SIT under additional director general of police (law & order) SPS Parmar. But unhappy with the probe, the Colonel approached Punjab and Haryana high court, which on April 3 transferred the investigation to Chandigarh Police. The court directed that the SIT will be headed by an IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre. The officer was given a four-month timeline to complete the probe and submit a report to the court.

Following HC orders, Chandigarh superintendent of police (SP) Manjeet Sheoran was appointed as the inquiry officer in the case. The other members of SIT are DSP Dheeraj Kumar, inspector Gyan Singh, two sub-inspectors, Sudesh Kumar and Mohan Kashyap, and two constables.

Although the FIR names 7-8 individuals, the investigation so far has established the involvement of five Punjab Police personnel, and efforts are underway to apprehend them, a police official said pleading anonymity.

It is learnt that the accused, who were transferred out of Patiala, have not reported to their new postings.

The above-quoted official said this indicates deliberate evasion. “Despite multiple raids, including at the residences of the accused in Patiala, the SIT has been unable to apprehend them so far. If the accused are not traced soon, proceedings will be initiated to declare them proclaimed offenders as per legal provisions,” a police official said.

The SIT has been actively collecting evidence in the case and has also recreated the crime scene as part of the investigation.

On May 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of inspector Ronnie Singh, who is one of the main accused in the case. During the hearing, the investigating officer from Chandigarh submitted that attempts had been made to arrest the accused and told the court that SIT would arrest the petitioner (Ronnie Singh) upon rejection of the bail plea.

Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath, met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on June 12 to express concern over the delay in action. “It has been over 90 days, yet no arrests have been made. We demand justice,” she said after meeting the governor.