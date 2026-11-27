Observing that the UT Police could not be expected to conduct a free and fair investigation when the accused were sons of serving police personnel, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has transferred the probe into an alleged assault on a lawyer and his brother to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was alleged that when the victims filed a complaint and the accused were called to the police station, they again abused the victims in front of the cops. (HT File) more less

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“There is no doubt that the allegations of an unfair investigation have been levelled against the officers of the Chandigarh Police... (the accused) are sons of serving cops. In fact, given the manner in which Section 118(1) of the BNS, 2023, has been deleted from the FIR, this court has a legitimate apprehension that further investigation would not be conducted in a free and fair manner,” the bench of justice JS Bedi observed.

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Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing hurt using a dangerous weapon, is a non-bailable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

Incident took place in July

According to the judgment, the incident followed an altercation on July 1, when the lawyer, Shubham, was allegedly abused by one of the accused while taking a stroll near his residence in Sector 34. The next morning when he went to a gym with his brother, Sanjay, both were assaulted by Hitesh, who had abused him the previous day and his friend, Nikhil. Shubham was also hit with a cemented paver block tile.

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{{^usCountry}} Trouble getting FIR registered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trouble getting FIR registered {{/usCountry}}

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It was alleged that when the victims filed a complaint and the accused were called to the police station, they again abused the victims in front of the cops. The police did not register an FIR that prompted the victim to file a complaint before the home secretary on July 5 and senior superintendent of police (SSP) on July 6 followed by another complaint before the SSP on July 7.

It was alleged that the FIR was registered only on July 8 after the district bar association intervened. This FIR included Section 118(1) among other sections.

The accused Nikhil filed anticipatory bail application, which went up to Supreme Court but was dismissed. Hitesh remained absconding.

As the lawyer found the police dilly-dallying the probe, he filed a petition in HC on October 3 seeking CBI probe. While the petition was pending in HC, police deleted (Section 118(1) of BNS claiming that the same was done on the basis of a medical report that said the nature of injuries was simple. Following this, bail was granted to the duo as the other sections in the FIR were bailable.

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The victim’s lawyer had argued that the manner in which the investigation has been conducted so far reveals that the officials of the UT Police have gone to great lengths to save the children of their colleagues. Hence, the FIR be transferred to the CBI.

The court found that the Chandigarh police had earlier opposed the bail application tooth and nail in lower court as well as in HC based on the same medico-legal opinion, as per which the nature of injuries suffered by the petitioner were declared to be simple.

“This conduct of the Chandigarh police clearly shows that they have acted in support of their colleagues whose sons are accused,” the court recorded adding that the accused first threatened the victim, then assaulted in the gym, wherein the victim received injuries on his head with a paver/tile.

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‘Conduct of accused shows little regard for law’

“The said article is a dangerous weapon which, if used as a weapon of offence like in the instant case, can cause death. In fact, the petitioner has received multiple stitches on his head. Further, the conduct of the accused itself shows that they have little regard for the law, inasmuch as they threatened the petitioner while they were all at the police station prior to the registration of the FIR,” it observed adding that the SC has time and again held that where allegations have been levelled against police officials, it is difficult for the local police to investigate the case and in such a situation, the investigation ought to be handed over to an independent agency.

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“Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Therefore, keeping in view the aforementioned discussion and in the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to transfer the investigation .. (to CBI),” the court ordered.