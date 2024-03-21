Asset Watch: Dr Jitendra Singh’s wealth saw nearly 20% increase since 2019
An MBBS from Stanley College in Chennai followed by a master’s degree in medicine from government medical college Jammu in 1984 and then fellowship in diabetes and endocrinology from AIIMS New Delhi, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh’s wealth saw proportionate increase since 2019, when he was elected from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the second consecutive term.
The 67-year-old politician, a close confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, filed his nomination along with mandatory affidavit containing details of his moveable and immovable assets.
In the fray for third consecutive term, the Union minister, as of date has movable assets worth over ₹3.33 crore and immovable assets worth ₹3.71 crore.
Put together, the minister’s wealth accrued to ₹7.04 crores as compared to ₹5.87 crores in 2019.
According to the affidavit hosted on the website of election commission of India, in 2019, the total wealth of Dr Singh and his wife Manju Singh stood at ₹7,08,27,023 ( ₹7.08 crores) and in 2024 it rose to ₹8,69,05,005 ( ₹8.69 crores), thereby recording an increase of ₹1,60,77,982.
For the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the Union minister also mentioned in the affidavit that his spouse Manju Singh has moveable assets of ₹88,88,678.
For the past five fiscal years since 2018-19, the total income shown by the union minister in the ITR stood as ₹29,49,872 9 (2018-19), ₹29,58,240 (2019-20), ₹25,75, 940 (2020-21), ₹31,65,330 (2021-22) and ₹33,17,330 (2022-23).
Dr Singh and his wife, according to the affidavit furnished, have ₹45,000 and ₹55,000 cash in hand, respectively.
He has deposits in the form of FDRs, term deposits and other deposits including saving accounts in banks like J&K Bank, SBI and Canara Bank to the tune of ₹1.11 crores.
In the affidavit, Singh also stated that he has a Ford vehicle (JK02CB/4500) worth ₹26,05,000 and 40 Tola jewelry worth ₹13,30,000.
His wife has a Chevrolet Aveo car worth ₹27 lakh and 50 tolas of jewellery valued at ₹16.50 lakh.