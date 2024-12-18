Cold wave: At 0°C, Faridkot coldest in Punjab

Cold weather conditions continued in several areas of Punjab and neighboring Haryana, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said. A man carrying his bicycle across railway tracks in the smog on a cold winter morning at Daultabad near Railway Station, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Faridkot has been experiencing severe cold for the past few days, making it the coldest place in Punjab. According to the meteorological department’s daily weather report, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala both registered minimums of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Piercing cold swept Pathankot, which recorded a low of 2.8 degrees. Bathinda and Gurdaspur shivered at 3 degrees and 3.5 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, this was 1 degree more than Monday when the city shivered at 0.6 degrees and is 5.6 degrees lower than the normal temperature at this time.

Sirsa was also affected by severe cold, with a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Karnal experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.6 degrees, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded 5.6 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Gurugram at 6.2 degrees, Kurukshetra at 6.7 degrees, and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night. There are predictions of similar weather conditions in the state till December 21.

Seven Haryana cities in ‘very poor’ category; 7 in ‘poor’ as AQI rises

Karnal As commission for air quality management (CAQM) impose GRAP-4 measures in Delhi-NCR, the air quality index at several places in Haryana was recorded in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. Air in Ballabgarh (395), Gurugram (364), Bhiwani (336), Jind (329), Sonepat (316), Narnaul (308) and Rohtak (308) were recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. Also, AQI in Panipat (297), Manesar (282), Hisar (272), Ballabgarh (271), Faridabad (265), Kaithal (250) and Karnal (231) were in the ‘poor’ category.