At 15°C, Chandigarh records coldest October night in three years

With clear skies and dry weather setting in this week, Chandigarh’s night temperature dropped to 15°C on the night between Sunday and Monday. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this season and the lowest October night temperature in three years.

Two men cycle along the road near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The minimum temperature fell from 17.3°C on Sunday to 15°C on Monday, 1°C below normal for this time of the year. This marks the city’s coldest October night since October 27, 2023, when the mercury plummeted to 13.2°C.

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The city was colder than Dharamshala where the minimum temperature was 16.9°C on Monday. Shimla, however, remained cooler with a low of 12°C.

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the dip to snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the weekend. He added that clear skies further accelerated the drop, as the absence of cloud cover allowed surface heat to escape rapidly at night.

Meteorologists expect the impact of the recent snow to taper off over the coming days, leading to a slight rise in night temperatures before a gradual decline sets in closer to November.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 32.4°C on Sunday to 32°C on Monday, 1°C above normal. Over the next three days, daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C, while night temperatures will stay around 16°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 32.4°C on Sunday to 32°C on Monday, 1°C above normal. Over the next three days, daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C, while night temperatures will stay around 16°C. {{/usCountry}}

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The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “satisfactory” zone at 51, according to the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, though it may cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals.