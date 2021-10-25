At 27.2mm, Chandigarh records rainiest October day in 10 years

City residents woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday, which also ended up being the rainiest October day in over 10 years as clouds brought 27.2mm showers.

Having received 34mm rain already, October this year has also become the wettest since 2013, when 40.2mm rain was recorded in the entire month.

The 34mm precipitation is also 70% excess than the average of 19.9mm expected till October 24. This, after September recorded 175.5mm rain, a surplus of 19% and the highest since 2018.

The second-rainiest day in the month was October 4 in 2013. (HT)

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The Western Disturbance (WD) was weak on Saturday, but strengthened between Saturday night and Sunday. It was able to receive a good amount of moisture from the Arabian Sea.”

Mercury drops to all-time lowest in October

Following the rain, the maximum temperature plunged from 31.1°C on Saturday to 19.3°C on Sunday, 12 degrees below normal and the lowest ever in October, as per IMD officials.

“According to IMD data in Chandigarh, the maximum temperature hasn’t gone below 20°C in the city in October, ever since measurements were recorded,” they said.

With this, Chandigarh also became colder than Solan in Himachal Pradesh, where the day temperature was 20°C, and was close to the 18.8°C temperature in Dharamshala.

“Due to the WD active in the region, the cloud cover blocked the sunlight. Also, there was fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, which brought cold winds to the city, causing the temperature to drop,” said Singh, adding that the WD is likely to cross the city by Monday, which will bring back clear skies.

With this, the maximum temperature is expected to jump by at least 6-7 degrees and rise further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped from 19.6 °C on Saturday to 16.2°C on Sunday. Interestingly, the maximum temperature on Sunday was lower than the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Over the next three days, highs and lows of 27°C and 16°C are expected.