Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday, with temperatures dipping below zero at most places. A car windshield is seen covered in frost as temperature dropped to minus 0.1 degree Celsius in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Gulmarg in north Kashmir were the coldest in the valley, recording minimum temperatures of -3.8°C and -3.4°C, respectively.

Several other weather monitoring stations also recorded sub-zero temperatures, including Srinagar, where the mercury settled at -0.1°C.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of -1°C while Kupwara in North registered -0.9°C.

The day, however, was sunny with maximum temperatures remaining above normal.

Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5°C while Srinagar witnessed 16.6 °C.

The MeT department has predicted generally dry weather from November 17 to 21, with cloudy conditions like on November 20 and 21.

“A further gradual fall in night temperatures is expected till November 19, followed by a slight rise of 1-2°C,” a MeT update said.