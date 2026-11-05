At 32°C, Chandigarh sees highest November temperature in 14 years

November’s here but the city’s mercury levels still seem to be stuck in summer months. The day temperature shot up to 32°C on Wednesday, making it the second-highest November temperature recorded in the past 14 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The temperature was 3°C above normal and the highest recorded in the city this season since October 21, when the mercury touched 32.7°C. The maximum temperature increased from 31°C on Tuesday to 32°C on Wednesday. (HT File)

The maximum temperature increased from 31°C on Tuesday to 32°C on Wednesday. Since 2012, the highest November temperature was recorded on November 1, 2024, when the mercury soared to 33.2°C.

IMD officials attributed the above-normal temperatures to dry weather conditions and prolonged sunny spells. According to initial forecasts, a Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region around November 11. However, it remains to be seen whether the system will be strong enough to bring rain to the city.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped from 15.2°C on Tuesday to 14.4°C on Wednesday, settling at the seasonal normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum is likely to hover between 14°C and 15°C.

On the air quality front, Chandigarh recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74 on Wednesday, falling in the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi, meanwhile, continued to reel under very poor air quality, with an AQI of 377.