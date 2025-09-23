At 35°C, Chandigarh logs hottest day of September

As the sun continues to shine bright due to clear skies in the city, the maximum temperature climbed from 34°C on Sunday to 35°C on Monday, the highest so far this month. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, with no rain on the horizon, the temperature can rise further in the coming days. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with no rain on the horizon, the temperature can rise further in the coming days.

At 35°C, the maximum temperature was 2 degrees above normal and highest since 36.3°C on August 22, leaving residents sweating.

Last year, the day temperature had gone even higher to 37.6°C on September 24, while in 2023, it had touched 37°C on September 7 and September 8.

The minimum temperature also rose from 23.5°C on Sunday to 24.7°C on Monday, 1 degree above normal.

With the monsoon system combining with active Western Disturbances (WD) this year, it rained or remained cloudy on most days this month, keeping temperature on the lower side till now. However, major monsoon activity is over now and temperature can rise further by 1-2°C by the end of the month.

A total of 1,071.2 mm rain has been recorded in the city this year from June to September till date, 30% above normal for the corresponding period.

Speaking about the rising mercury, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Monsoon activity is almost over in the region except for localised isolated showers. Thus, the skies remain clear and sunny, causing the temperature to soar.”

Monsoon withdrawal is also expected in the city in the next couple of days. As per IMD, on Monday, monsoon’s departure was declared in Tarn Taran and Sangrur in Punjab, and Jind and Rewari in Haryana, while it is expected in Chandigarh in a day or two. The normal date for monsoon withdrawal is September 25.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 24°C and 25°C.