At 9, Chandigarh logs highest Covid cases in four months

As many as 18 new Covid cases were recorded across tricity on Thursday, one less than the Wednesday tally.

Maximum nine cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by five from Mohali and four from Panchkula. It was on July 12 when Chandigarh reported nine cases.

However, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity on Thursday. So far in November, Mohali has reported three fatalities while no death has been witnessed in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Tricity’s active case tally also crossed 100-mark on Thursday with 115 infections. Forty-three patients are still infected in Mohali, 41 in Chandigarh, and 31 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far logged 65,430 Covid patients, of whom 64,569 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,928. Among these, 67,814 patients have recovered and 1,071 have succumbed. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,819 includes 30,409 recoveries and 379 casualties.

47 more infected with dengue

As many as 47 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Thursday, with Mohali adding 28 cases alone to the count. Sixteen cases surfaced in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature as the climate conditions are not suitable for mosquitoes to breed. However, no death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on Thursday.

For this year, Mohali’s dengue count has gone up to 3,854, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,438 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 878, with one death so far this year.