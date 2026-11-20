With 175 aspirants for just 35 ward tickets, the Congress will have a tough time doing a balancing act ahead of the municipal corporations slated for December. Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said that only around five to six of the total 10 sitting councillors of the party are likely to be re-nominated to contest, suggesting that a substantial number of the 35 tickets will go to fresh faces. (HT File)

To put it simply, each ward has at least four to five contenders, including sitting councillors, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members who defected to Congress, long-time party workers and fresh faces, staking claim to the ticket.

Adding to the trouble is the recently announced reservation rejig that has upset the existing electoral calculations, forcing several aspirants to abandon their traditional turf and hunt for new constituencies.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said that only around five to six of the total 10 sitting councillors of the party are likely to be re-nominated to contest, suggesting that a substantial number of the 35 tickets will go to fresh faces.

Calculations changing due to rejig

The reservation of nine wards for women in the general category and seven for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, including three for SC women, has upset several electoral calculations. Ward 13 (Sectors 11, 12, 14, Sector 25 UIET and Dental college), currently represented by Congress councillor Sachin Galav, has been reserved for women, ruling out his re-nomination from the same ward. He is now eyeing ward 12 (Sectors 15, 16, 17 and 24), where sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and mayor Saurabh Joshi is the likely opponent. National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Jatin Singh is also seeking a Congress ticket from the same ward, setting up a contest between two party aspirants here.

Ward 2, covering some of the city’s prominent VIP sectors, is another constituency witnessing considerable competition after being reserved for women in the general category. The ward, previously represented by BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, has attracted interest from several aspirants within the Congress, with senior leaders vouching for their choice of candidates to contest the ward.

In Ward 11 (Sectors 18, 19 and 21), also reserved for women, advocate Natasha Nanda is among the names being considered by the Congress. The BJP, too, is expected to field an advocate, which will make it an interesting contest to watch. In Ward 18 (Sector 20 & 300, sitting councillor Taruna Mehta, who switched from the AAP to the Congress in 2023, is likely to be considered for renomination. Prem Lata, who represents Ward 23 (Sector 34, 35 & 43) and joined the Congress from the AAP this year, is also among the sitting councillors whose names are almost finalised. Gurpreet Singh Gabi, the Congress councillor from Ward 34 (Sector 45, excluding Burail and Sector 46), is another incumbent seeking another term.

AAP switchovers add to ticket pressure

The influx of former AAP councillors has added another layer to the selection process. Taruna Mehta, Damanpreet Singh, Prem Lata, Munawar and Ram Chander Yadav have all crossed over to the Congress during the current MC term from AAP. Their entry has strengthened the Congress’s position in the House but has also brought additional contenders into an already crowded ticket race.

Ram Chander Yadav, who represented Ward 15 (Sarangpur & Dhanas rehabilitation colony) on an AAP ticket before joining the Congress, is eyeing a ticket from Ward 28 (Maloya, Sector 39 West and others).

Bunty keen to retain ward 24 despite pressure to shift

Ward 24 (Sector 36, 42, 43, 53, 54, Nehru colony, furniture market) could witness an interesting contest, with Congress councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty keen to retain the constituency from where he was elected in 2021. The ward, which is now unreserved, allows him to seek re-election from his existing turf. The AAP, however, has already announced Kuldeep Kumar as its candidate from the ward. Sources also said that a retired Chandigarh police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) is likely to be fielded from this ward by the Congress.

Speculation is also rife that Gurcharan Das Kala, whose wife Darshana is currently the councillor from Ward 5, will be renominated. Kala, a three-time councillor, is seeking the party nomination again and, if selected, would be entering the electoral contest for the seventh time. The party is also considering aspirants with long-standing organisational associations, including those who have worked with former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Community representation & fresh faces: 25 wards almost cleared

The selection exercise is being conducted through ward-level feedback, with 12 committees constituted to assess potential candidates. Three meetings have been held so far, and ward in-charges have submitted their assessments. Member of Parliament Manish Tewari has also been holding discussions with prospective candidates in the presence of All India Congress Committee secretaries and the party’s Chandigarh in-charge. Sources said the candidature of around 25 wards has almost been cleared, though some contentious constituencies remain unresolved.

High stakes for Cong

For the Congress, the stakes are particularly high. It won eight wards in the 2021 MC elections, when the AAP emerged as the single largest party with 14 seats and the BJP secured 12. Following defections during the current term, the Congress now has 10 councillors, while the BJP has 18 and the AAP has been reduced to seven. The Congress is hoping to improve its tally and challenge the BJP’s hold over the civic body, but its first test will be to ensure that the selection of 35 candidates does not leave behind too many disgruntled aspirants.