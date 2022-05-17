Attack by rival group: Three bodies fished out of Yamunanagar canal
A day after 10 persons had jumped into Western Yamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar after allegedly being threatened by a rival group, a team of the national disaster response force (NDRF) on Monday recovered three bodies.
The deceased were identified as Nikhil, Sahil and Suleman, while Allaudin and Sunny are still missing, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said. All of them were between 18 and 22 years of age and residents of Jagadhri.
On Sunday, a group of 10 men had gone to the canal to spend leisure time after attending Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally, when nearly 20 men from another group arrived on two-wheelers and attacked them.
Out of fear, all 10 had jumped into the water to save their lives and Deepak, Sahil, Shoukeen, Aman and Ishu managed to survive. Deepak said he and Aman were attacked with rods.
He further told the police that two of the attackers, Munny Rana and Lukka Valmiki, had killed Allaudin’s father and thrashed Suleman’s brother in the past.
A case was registered against 11 identified persons under sections 148, 149, 323, 307, 302 and 506 of the IPC.
Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said an NDRF team has been sent on the rescue operation while another team of private and government divers was on the mission till late Sunday night.
“The incident is said to be a fallout of multiple clashes between them, including the one in March 2020, for which two of the prime accused were granted bail. They were behind Allaudin and his friends since they came out of jail and had encountered them on Saturday too,” he added.
Three boys drown in Bhiwani
Three boys drowned to death in a muddy pond at Bhiwani’s Behal village, police said on Monday.
The victims are Lakhan Kumar, 7, Sachin, 9, and Sushil alias Golu, 10, all residents of Behal.
A spokesperson of Bhiwani police said the mishap took place when the kids were playing near the pond which was dug under the government’s Amrit Sarovar Yojana.
“Suddenly, one of them fell into it after the sand got displaced. Later, the other two boys who went to rescue him also fell into the pond. Their families work as ragpickers. Their bodies were handed over to the families after conducting autopsy,” the spokesperson added.
(With inputs from Rohtak)
-
Mundka fire: Owners of building, factory to be quizzed; DNA samples of 26 taken
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and the owner, Manish Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
-
Resumption of wheat procurement unlikely to improve Haryana tally
Centre's decision to resume procurement of wheat for 10 more days -- soon after banning its export after new low-output estimates -- is unlikely to help the Haryana government in improving its procurement tally, which is around 50% less than the last year. Officials from the Kurukshetra food and supplies controller also said that there was no arrival of wheat in mandis of the district.
-
Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak. The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.
-
Woman among 8 arrested as forces bust Lashkar module in J&K
Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates, including a militant trained in Pakistan and a woman associate, in north Bandipora on Monday. The arrested terror operatives include Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone, and their associates Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi. Three scooters were also impounded.
-
Katra bus fire: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claim responsibility in video
Two days after a letter purportedly issued by the terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' claimed responsibility for the Katra bus blaze which claimed four lives, a video posted on Twitter reiterated the claim on Monday. In a 45-second video posted on the Twitter handle 'Sadi@sadiaMir567' a masked man surrounded by AK-47 rifles, ammunition and grenades was seen claiming responsibility for the Katra “bus attack.”
