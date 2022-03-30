Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ‘cowardly act’: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ‘cowardly act’: CM Bhagwant Mann

The attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s residence indicates frustration of BJP over its crushing defeat by AAP in Punjab assembly elections,said CM Bhagwant Mann
Attack on Arvind Kejriwal's residence 'cowardly act': CM Bhagwant Mann
Attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ‘cowardly act’: CM Bhagwant Mann (ANI File)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday termed the alleged attack by “BJP goons” on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as a “cowardly act”, saying that the violence indicates the party’s frustration over its crushing defeat at the hands of AAP in Punjab assembly elections.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house was ‘attacked by goons of the BJP’, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Wednesday, blaming ‘anti-social elements’ and alleging that security barriers and a CCTV camera at Kejriwal’s residence had been vandalised.

“BJP’s frustration over the crushing defeat in Punjab at the hands of the AAP is evident now. The attack on the house of chief minister Delhi @arvindkejriwal Ji in the presence of police is a cowardly act. It is now clear that the BJP fears only the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” Mann posted on Twitter.

Reacting to the attack, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said APP convenor Arvind Kejriwal should refrain from accusing the BJP for the vandalism which took place in front of his official residence.

In a statement here, Sharma said Kejriwal has gone on record to make insensitive comments on the film “ Kashmir Files” and he should refrain from hurting the sentiments of Kashmiri pandits who suffered and were dislocated due to militant movement in the valley.

Sharma said the APP supremo needs to remember that he is spending crores on advertising his government’s achievements.

