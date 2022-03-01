Attack on Ukraine: Students flee Kharkiv as Russia steps up shelling
After the death of an Indian student in a missile attack in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, on Tuesday morning, MBBS students from Punjab holed up in underground metro stations for the past five days have decided to head out on the long journey to the country’s western border where evacuation efforts are underway.
Also read: India calls in Russian, Ukranian envoys after student killed in Kharkiv shelling
MBBS student Khushwinder Kaur, 23, said hundreds of youngsters like her were planning to leave the city as soon as possible. The Faridkot native, who is a fifth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said that the attacks have increased since Tuesday morning. “We got to know that some students got out of the bunker in the morning and one of them was hit by a missile. My friend, who is in another bunker, said a couple of students witnessed the incident,” she said, adding the situation has become very tense. “We are 12 students from Punjab living in this bunker. We have decided to move out of the city on whatever transportation we find by evening. Even the local authorities have suggested that we leave. There are no clear directions from the Indian embassy on where we should go. We are at least 1,400km from the borders of the European countries from where the students are being evacuated,” she said.
Jasmeen Kaur, a fourth-year MBBS student from Muktsar, said: “We don’t want to stay here anymore. The Russians have started targeting civilian buildings. We are short of food and water and still don’t know how we will make it,” she said.
Khushwinder’s father Sarabjeet Singh Brar said, “After the news of the death of a student, I’m worried for my daughter. She talks to us regularly but she is scared. She is in a bunker with 100 others, including Indian students. She told me that they are moving out of the city and going to the European border.”
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.