Avoid these routes in Chandigarh due to farmers’ rally

In anticipation of a farmers’ rally under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) on Sunday, Chandigarh Police have implemented significant traffic diversions and restrictions across key road stretches. Vehicles approaching Gaushala Chowk from Mataur Chowk will be redirected to take a left turn at Mataur Chowk. (HT File Photo for representation)

On Sarovar Path, traffic will be restricted from Sector 44/45-50/51 Chowk to Sector 33/34-44/45 Chowk, and along the stretch from Sector 33/34 light point to Sector 33/34-20/21 Chowk.

In Sector 34, traffic will be diverted or restricted on V-4 and V-5 roads, impacting routes near Shyam Mall, Polka Bakery and the Flower Market. Additionally, Dakshin Marg will not permit turns onto Sarovar Path and traffic on Shanti Path will be redirected from Sector 33/45 light point.

Vehicles approaching Sector 44/45-50/51 Chowk from Mataur Chowk will be redirected to take a left turn at Mataur Chowk. These adjustments are subject to change based on real-time conditions. Emergency vehicles and hearse vans will be given priority access.

Farmer unions are advised to use designated parking areas at Mandi Ground in Sector 33-D, Sector 45 near Luxmi Narayan Temple and Dussehra Ground in Sector 46-D.

The public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays and follow the Chandigarh Traffic Police’s social media for updates.