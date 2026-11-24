Chandigarh: Thirty years after they first contested together, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will join forces again for the Punjab assembly polls—their sixth joint outing in three decades.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon (extreme right) felicitating Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin look on in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) more less

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The two parties on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly election, ending a six-year split triggered by the farm laws. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

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The timing of the announcement — on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the 557th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev ji — carried unmistakable political symbolism. In recent years, Gurpurb has repeatedly served as the occasion for New Delhi’s outreach to the Sikh community at sensitive junctures: The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws on Gurpurb, November 19, 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘For peace, not merely power’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘For peace, not merely power’ {{/usCountry}}

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In alliance, the two parties fought together in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017, winning three of those five contests. The only assembly election they missed together in three decades was 2022, when fighting separately reduced both to the margins. Leaders on both sides maintained that the sixth contest is about restoring a partnership built for Punjab’s peace, not merely power.

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The modern alliance was forged in 1996, during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-LK Advani era, in the aftermath of the decade of militancy in Punjab. At its Moga convention in February 1996, the SAD broadened its self-definition from a party of the Sikhs and the Panth (community) alone to one representing all Punjabis, under the slogan Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat. That declaration — placing Punjabiyat, rather than religion or caste, at the centre — became the political bedrock for the tie-up with the BJP. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the key architect of the pact, famously described it as a ‘Nau-maas da rishta (a bond as inseparable as nail and flesh).’

The alliance yielded its strongest tally a year later. In 1997, it won 93 of 117 seats — 75 for the SAD and 18 for the BJP — to form the government. It returned to power for two consecutive terms in 2007 and 2012, becoming in 2012 the first alliance to retain office in Punjab since the state’s 1966 reorganisation.

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Reason behind reunion

The alliance fractured in September 2020 amid widespread farmer protests against the Centre’s three farm laws, prompting SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal to resign from the Union cabinet. Days later, Sukhbir Singh Badal pulled the party out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that the Centre had ignored farmers’ sentiments by pushing the legislation through.

The split proved costly, leaving neither party able to convert its vote base into seats. In the 2022 assembly polls, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept 92 of 117 seats, the SAD (allied with the BSP) won just three, while the BJP (allied with the Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt) won two.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections reinforced that arithmetic. Contesting all 13 seats independently, the BJP sharply increased its vote share but drew a blank; the SAD, also contesting alone, retained only Bathinda. Combined, their 2024 vote share stood at 31.98% — ahead of both the Congress (26.30%) and AAP (26.02%). Separately, however, they managed just one seat between them. That math — a sizeable combined vote failing to translate into seats apart — forms the core logic behind the reunion.

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New balance after Badal

The 2027 election will mark the alliance’s first joint contest without Parkash Singh Badal. All five previous joint assembly campaigns were fought under his stewardship — as party patriarch, chief ministerial face, and the direct bridge to Vajpayee and Advani. This time, Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the SAD charge, facing a visibly altered internal dynamic in which the BJP commands greater leverage, seats, and say.

From 1997 to 2017, the seat-sharing formula remained static: The SAD contested 94 seats and the BJP 23, cementing the Akalis as the senior partner and the BJP as the urban junior ally.

That balance has shifted. Party sources indicate the BJP is expected to contest 47 to 48 of Punjab’s 117 seats in 2027 — nearly double its historical share. While the broad division of labour remains intact, with the BJP focusing on urban and semi-urban constituencies and the SAD on rural seats, the numbers reflect a changed political reality.

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SAD-BJP pact in Punjab

Year SAD won BJP won Combined Result

1997 75 18 93 Alliance formed govt

2002 41 3 44 Alliance lost

2007 48 19 67 Alliance formed govt

2012 56 12 68 Alliance re-elected

2017 15 3 18 Alliance lost

2022 3 2 5 Fought separately.