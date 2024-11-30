BAJA SAEINDIA 2025: Virtual round for vehicle design begins at Chitkara University

The virtual round of BAJA SAEINDIA, the flagship event of SAEINDIA, hosted by Chitkara University, Rajpura, commenced on Friday. During a press conference, Chitkara University vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Sandhir Sharma gave the welcome address. Dignitaries during virtual round of BAJA SAEINDIA at Chitkara University, Rajpura, on Friday. (HT Photo)

In this 18th season of BAJA SAEINDIA 2025 with 200 participating teams, the event will be organised in three phases. The virtual round features static events, such as sales, cost and design evaluation, along with the sustainability event and an engine simulation event. It also includes virtual dynamic events using IPG carmaker, providing a comprehensive framework for evaluating the teams.

Talking about how BAJA SAEINDIA is playing a vital role in shaping the next generation of mobility engineers, BAJA SAEINDIA organising committee chairman Balraj Subramaniam said, “BAJA SAEINDIA has been a beacon of innovation and learning since its inception. Over the past 18 years, it has evolved into a dynamic platform that challenges students to excel in every aspect of engineering. With four categories now in place with a new theme of ‘Fusion 4 Future’ and exceptional participation from teams across the country, the event continues to grow year after year.”

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “Chitkara University and BAJA SAEINDIA have shared a profound and fruitful partnership since 2015. Hosting the physical round earlier and the virtual round over the years has been a privilege that underscores our mutual commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. We champion innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration and forward-thinking engineering.”

Bharat Petroleum general manager Charu Yadav spoke about this long-standing partnership with BAJA SAEINDIA since 2007.

The third phase is poised to elevate the competition to new heights, with events scheduled at three distinct locations. Commencing the series, mBAJA & hBAJA will showcase their prowess from January 9 to 12, 2025, at NATRAX, Pithampur.