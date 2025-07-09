Bajwa demands extension of assembly session

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday wrote to speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan demanding the extension of the upcoming special session by two days, citing two pressing issues— deteriorating law and order in the state and the ‘land pooling policy’ announced by the AAP government. Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday wrote to speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan demanding the extension of the upcoming special session by two days, citing two pressing issues— deteriorating law and order in the state and the ‘land pooling policy’ announced by the AAP government.

The state government has convened a two-day session starting July 10.

Referring to the ‘land polling policy, Bajwa alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government attempts to bypass the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which requires social impact assessments, landowner consent, and fair compensation.

“The very land that sustained Punjab through the Green Revolution is now under threat from (Arvind) Kejriwal’s Delhi-based corporate cronies,” Bajwa alleged.

The Punjab Cabinet last month gave its nod to the land pooling policy, while asserting that not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

The Congress leader asserted that the letters of intent (LOIs) being given to farmers are vague, “carry no legal or financial guarantees, and are part of a predatory design to dispossess farmers and enrich private players.”

In his letter, Bajwa also cited the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma by three assailants on Monday.

“This is not merely a law and order issue. It is the collapse of civil society’s safety net. Families fear stepping out, and business owners live under constant threat. Fear is replacing faith in governance,” Bajwa said.