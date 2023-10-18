Bajwa slams AAP’s RS member Pathak for his SYL remark

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sandeep Pathak of adopting “double standards” on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sandeep Pathak of adopting “double standards” on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana. (HT File Photo)

Bajwa said, “Despite the fact that Pathak is RS member from Punjab, he terribly failed to defend Punjab’s rights on its river waters while he was speaking to a journalist on a television channel in Haryana on Monday.” “Pathak categorically said it is the responsibility of the Union government to ensure that all the states get their share of water as per their rights. In the same interview, he further added that Punjab and Haryana must have their own share of water,” Bajwa said in a statement.

The LoP said that instead of making such an “ambiguous” statement, he should have cited the riparian laws.

“Why couldn’t he just say that Punjab is a riparian state, and it has exclusive rights to its river water? Moreover, why should the Union government intervene in this matter, when it has no right to do so?” he asked, demanding that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government must clear its stand on the SYL issue.

