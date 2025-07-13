Bajwa urges speaker to prioritise critical issues in extended assembly session

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, reiterating his demand for a dedicated discussion on two critical issues during the extended Special Session scheduled for July 14 and 15. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stressed the need for meaningful, transparent and accountable debate. (HT)

In his letter, Bajwa reminded the Speaker that the extension of the session followed a verbal assurance to the Congress party that one day each would be allocated to deliberate on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, and the highly controversial Land Pooling Policy. While the extension was approved, Bajwa stated it had not yet been honoured, as these matters were still not listed in the official agenda.

He expressed deep concern that the anti-sacrilege law, which was originally the focal point for convening the Special Session, remained pending as the draft was not prepared yet. “This is a matter of immense constitutional and emotional significance for the people of Punjab. The AAP government must offer clarity on it,” Bajwa emphasised.

Highlighting the risk of symbolism overtaking substance, Bajwa cautioned that unless the law and order crisis and Land Pooling Policy were explicitly mentioned in the List of Business, the additional sittings would be reduced to an exercise in optics. He stressed the need for meaningful, transparent and accountable debate.

Bajwa urged the Speaker once again to ensure that both these issues find their rightful place in the Business Agenda, in order to uphold the credibility and seriousness of the assembly’s proceedings. He warned that failing to do so would undermine the very purpose for which the extension was sought and granted.