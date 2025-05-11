Baramulla: ‘Blasts a reminder of grim tales from years ago’

It has been years since such explosions hit Baramulla town, with this being the first time witnessing such a situation for many. The deafening sounds, the chaos, the panic, youngsters from the town said it was all new to them and served as a reminder of the grim tales their grandparents used to tell them. Damaged house after a Pakistani artillery shelling,at Gingal Uri,north of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Baramulla is also known as the “garrison town” as it houses the headquarters of the 19-infantry division of the army that guards the Line of Control from Gulmarg to Nowgam.

Around 8 pm, a swarm of drones appeared in the dark skies and the town, with a population of over a lakh, was rocked with explosions. Flares went up over multiple camps in a radius of 18km from Sheeri to Delina.

The army confirmed Pakistani drones targeted Baramulla last night.

Though there was no loss of lives or property, the town and its neighbourhoods areas had a sleepless night. Hundreds of displaced from Uri have also taken refuge in the town.

Ishfaq Tantray, who writes for several prominent publications and lives in Baramulla, said he used to hear tales from my grandparents about how Baramulla was a battleground immediately after partition, when the armies of two nascent nations -- India and Pakistan -- faced off in the conflict to claim Kashmir.

“At the time, jets on both sides would zoom through the skies of this border town- some 63 km from the LoC. They (my grandparents) would tell me that sounds of explosions used to reverberate across Baramulla town as the two armies fought each other. Those tales flashed in my mind the other day when Pakistani drones swarmed the skies of our town. As the anti- aircraft guns roared, all of us rushed to the ground floor. My kids panicked as the blasts sounded nearby,” he said.

He said that amid all the panic, he peeked through the window to get a sense of what was happening. “I was baffled. Tiny flashing lights were moving in the moonlit sky while gun blasts roared across the town. Though the town has witnessed many gun battles in the past, this kind of experience was the first, not only for my family, but for a majority of the people in the town. Amid this tension, my younger son asked me what was happening as he tried to grasp the gravity of the situation, and I was short of words,” he said.

The locals have come out in support of those displaced from Uri, offering free accommodation and rations.

“I have kept 10 rooms of my hotel for families from Uri, and they will be free,” said Javeed Bhat, managing director of the town’s sole big hotel, Dawaat.

Baramulla traders’ federation president Tariq Mughloo said they have arranged accommodation and food for hundreds of families.

Despite the unrest, the markets in the town were open and transport was plying normally even as the security was heightened.