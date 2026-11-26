Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised to transform the Talwandi Sabo-Bhucho belt in Bathinda into a major textile and spinning hub if the SAD-BJP alliance is voted to power in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with industrialists and traders in Bathinda. (X) more less

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Interacting with industrialists and traders, Sukhbir proposed setting up an industrial park in the region to leverage the connectivity offered by the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. He said the alliance would extend GST rebates and provide cheaper electricity to industries to encourage investment and boost economic activity.

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He also announced plans to promote solar power generation at industrial establishments, with the government purchasing surplus electricity produced by them. Additionally, he promised to establish a food park in Bathinda and make it tax-free for entrepreneurs.

Addressing a delegation of the Property Dealers Association, Sukhbir said the SAD-BJP government would abolish the no objection certificate (NOC) requirement for property transactions and regularise all unauthorised colonies.

He also promised to introduce a faceless property registration system to eliminate direct interaction with tehsildars. Land registration and mutation would be completed simultaneously to make the process more convenient for property buyers.

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{{^usCountry}} On traders’ concerns over alleged harassment, Sukhbir said his party was committed to creating a business-friendly environment. He promised to reintroduce the Rahat Scheme, introduced during the previous SAD government, under which small traders would be able to pay an annual tax of ₹1,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On traders’ concerns over alleged harassment, Sukhbir said his party was committed to creating a business-friendly environment. He promised to reintroduce the Rahat Scheme, introduced during the previous SAD government, under which small traders would be able to pay an annual tax of ₹1,000. {{/usCountry}}

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The SAD chief also criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, alleging that it had failed to curb criminal activities and provide a secure environment for businesses.