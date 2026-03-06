BDPO among 12 booked for graft in Sangrur

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has booked 12 individuals, including government officials, for alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds in development projects in Dhuri and Sherpur of Sangrur district. Sangrur vigilance DSP Harmandir Singh said Ashok Kumar, president of a national cooperative society from Barnala, VDO Jagjit Singh and BDPO Lenin Garg have been arrested in the case.

An FIR, a copy of which is with HT has been registered at the Patiala vigilance bureau office against the accused, who hail from Sangrur, Barnala, Mohali, Patiala, and Mansa under charges 409, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 7, 13(1) A, and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The case follows an investigation into the complaint from a resident of Ghanauri Kalan against former MLA of Dhuri, Dalvir Goldy, which alleged bribery and the use of substandard materials in the infrastructure works conducted between January 2019 and March 2022,” the FIR said.

Khangura served as the MLA for the Dhuri constituency in Punjab from 2017 to 2022.

The FIR names several officials, including block development panchayat officer of Dhuri Lenin Garg, village development officer of Bhadalwad village Jagjit Singh, junior engineers Jatinder Singh, Nikhil Kumar, JE council and assistant municipal engineers Inderjit Singh and Amritpal Singh, alongside the presidents of various cooperative societies and an owner of an industry in Mohali.

Sangrur vigilance DSP Harmandir Singh said Ashok Kumar, president of a national cooperative society from Barnala, VDO Jagjit Singh and BDPO Lenin Garg have been arrested in the case.

As per the FIR, Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Lenin Garg allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹3.75 lakh to facilitate the purchase of 25 open gyms for the Dhuri block and six for Sherpur from a firm of Derabassi Mohali, bypassing government regulations.

Village development officer Jagjit Singh allegedly falsified the purchase price of gym items as ₹2,00,000, while the actual price was ₹1,75,000.

The FIR also mentions a fraud in road construction and stadium renovations. Officials, including junior engineers (JEs) and assistant municipal engineers (AMEs), allegedly approved the use of inferior interlock tiles, causing a loss of ₹18.93 lakh to the state government.

FIR also mentions a report by the Mohali vigilance bureau, which said that in the Agarsain Colony project, the VB found that the actual thickness of the filling was nearly 182mm less than what was documented in the measurement books.

Additionally, instead of tested soil, debris and waste material were used in the filling, resulting in a loss to the state exchequer.