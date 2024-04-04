Behbal Kalan firing: Ex-SSP files plea to keep arguments on charges in ‘abeyance’

Faridkot : Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, who is an accused in 2015 post-sacrilege firing cases, urged the court that the arguments on framing of charges be kept in “abeyance” till the special investigation team (SIT) present reports of further investigation in the Behbal Kalan firing case. Former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who is an accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident.

An application was moved by the Sharma in the court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra on Wednesday.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.

The application was moved with the request to comply with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court while disposing of the petition of another accused inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. The SIT headed by IG Naunihal Singh is probing Behbal Kalan firing case.