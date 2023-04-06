Ludhiana MC warns residents of flat allotment fraud

After receiving complaints against a few fraudsters allegedly duping residents by ensuring allotment of flats constructed under Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, the city municipal corporation has warned the residents of fraud in issuance of flats. The Ludhiana MC officials have warned the residents that they should not fall prey to the fraudsters and contact the officials if they come to know about any of these illegal activities (Getty images)

The civic body officials stated that the BSUP flats were established for rehabilitation of slum dwellers and no MC staffer moves door to door for allotting the flats to the residents.

The officials have warned the residents that they should not fall prey to the fraudsters and contact the officials if they come to know about any of these illegal activities.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh stated that the civic body has received a few complaints in this regard. It has come to light that the fraudsters have also got fake MC receipts and allotment letters printed, which are handed over to the residents in exchange of money.

As per the information, the fraudsters have been duping the residents of up to ₹30,000 by offering allotment of a BSUP flat or plots surrounding the flats.

Singh stated that the BSUP flats were established in different parts of the city, including Giaspura and Mundiyan Kalan for rehabilitation of slum dwellers. No MC staffers go to the field for allotting the flats.

Singh further stated that the matter has been brought to the knowledge of MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and concerned officials of the department have been apprised of the fraudulent practice.

Appealing to the residents to remain alert, Singh stated that the residents can submit a complaint with the MC concerned official - Harjot Singh (7696360002) if they come to know about the illegal activity in their respective area.